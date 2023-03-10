QUEENS PARK – Ontario has declared that TikTok, the social media app, will be banned on government-owned devices and on the personal devices of members belonging to the Progressive Conservative Party caucus.

This decision was made after Canada’s chief information officer reviewed the app and the federal government announced its prohibition on government devices last week.

Ontario is the final province to announce its decision after all others followed suit.

What is TikTok?

TikTok is a popular social media app that allows users to create and share short videos set to music or other audio tracks. The app was developed by the Chinese tech company ByteDance and launched in September 2016 as Douyin in China. It was later launched as TikTok in international markets in September 2017.

The platform has quickly gained popularity among young people worldwide, and its algorithm-driven content distribution system has helped to make it a viral sensation. TikTok allows users to create and share videos that are up to 60 seconds long, and users can add filters, effects, and other features to enhance their videos.

TikTok has become known for its many viral trends and challenges, with users often creating videos in response to popular memes or themes. It has also been used by businesses and organizations as a platform for marketing and promotion, with some brands partnering with popular TikTok creators to promote their products or services.