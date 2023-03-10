QUEENS PARK – Kevin Holland is getting his provincial political legs under him and it is being reqarded with more responsibilities.

Premier Doug Ford announced changes to his team of parliamentary assistants to better support the government’s plan to build Ontario.

New parliamentary assistant responsibilities include the following:

Kevin Holland will serve as Parliamentary Assistant to Minister of Northern Development and as Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Indigenous Affairs

Matthew Rae will serve as Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Sheref Sabawy will serve as Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery

Dave Smith will serve as Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport

In addition, when the legislature resumes the government house leader will move appropriate motions to nominate Goldie Ghamari as chair of the Standing Committee on Justice and Vincent Ke as chair of the Standing Committee on Social Policy.