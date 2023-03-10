Thunder Bay – Weather – The forecast is shifting toward cooler temperatures. There is no current weather alerts or warnings however.

Thunder Bay

It looks like Thunder Bay is gonna be serving up a weather cocktail today with a mix of sun and clouds. But hold on to your hats because we’ve got some wind up to 15 km/h coming in hot!

If you’re planning on venturing out in the morning, you might want to wrap up extra warm with the high at minus 4 with the wind chill will be a frosty minus 15. Brrrr, someone pass the hot cocoa!

As the day goes on, the temperature might warm up a tad to a chilly minus 8 in the afternoon, but that wind chill is still gonna be nipping at your nose. The UV index will be a moderate 3, so don’t forget your shades if you’re heading out to soak up some rays.

And for all you night owls out there, expect a few clouds and some more of that gusty wind up to 15 km/h. The low will be a bone-chilling minus 15 with a wind chill of minus 10 in the evening and a teeth-chattering minus 23 overnight. Time to break out the extra blankets and cuddle up with your furry friends, folks!

Fort Frances

t looks like Fort Frances is in for a classic Canadian weather mashup! We’ll be starting off with a gloomy, cloudy morning, but fear not! By noon, we’ll be seeing a mix of sun and clouds, just like a game of peek-a-boo with Mother Nature.

Now, don’t let that high of zero deceive you. It might not sound too chilly, but with the wind up to 15 km/h and a morning wind chill of minus 13, you’ll be feeling like you’re in the middle of a polar bear plunge.

The UV index will be a lowly 2, so if you’re planning on soaking up some rays, be prepared to squint a bit.

As night falls, we’ll see a few clouds roll in, and the wind will be picking up speed, getting up to 20 km/h and blowing in from the east. The low will be a bone-chilling minus 12, with an evening wind chill of minus 7 and an overnight one of minus 20. It’s a good thing Canadians are experts in layering up and braving the cold!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden! It’s time to brace yourselves for a weather rollercoaster. We’ll be starting off with a mix of sun and clouds, but don’t get too attached because the clouds are creeping in fast and things are about to get gloomy.

With the wind up to 15 km/h and a high of minus 3, you’ll be feeling like you’re at the top of a snow-covered mountain, but without the thrill of skiing down. The morning wind chill will be a frosty minus 16, so grab that toque and bundle up like a polar bear.

As the day goes on, things might brighten up a bit with a high of minus 7 in the afternoon, but let’s not get our hopes up too high. The UV index will be a measly 1, so if you’re feeling adventurous, you could try tanning with a flashlight.

As night falls, the clouds will start clearing up and the wind will still be up to 15 km/h, so hold on tight to your hats! The low will be a chilly minus 16, with an evening wind chill of minus 8 and an overnight one of minus 22. It’s a good thing we Canadians have a great sense of humour, because otherwise we might be feeling like we’re stuck in a never-ending deep freeze!

Kenora

Hey there, Kenora! Looks like Mother Nature is feeling a bit moody today, with a mainly cloudy forecast on the horizon. But don’t worry, we’ll try to lighten things up with some jokes.

The wind will be up to 15 km/h, so if you’re feeling like Mary Poppins, now’s your chance to fly away. The high will be a chilly minus 2, with a morning wind chill of minus 14 that will make you regret not wearing that extra layer of long johns.

As the day goes on, we might see some rays of sunshine poking through the clouds, with a high of minus 6 in the afternoon. The UV index will be a lowly 2, so if you’re planning on catching some rays, you might want to bring a flashlight just in case.

As night falls, the clouds will start to clear up, and the wind will be coming in strong from the east at 20 km/h. The low will be a frosty minus 12, with an evening wind chill of minus 7 and an overnight one of minus 19. It’s a good thing we Canadians have tough skin and an even tougher sense of humour, otherwise, we might not make it through the winter!

Stay warm out there, Kenora!

Sachigo Lake

Sachigo Lake! It looks like the sun is finally making an appearance in your neck of the woods. Don’t worry, we won’t let this forecast be a snooze-fest.

The wind will be up to 15 km/h, so if you’re feeling daring, you could try flying a kite made of icicles. The high will be minus 9, which might make you think twice about leaving the cozy warmth of your igloo. And with a morning wind chill of minus 27, you might want to reconsider that morning jog around the lake.

But don’t fret, things will start to warm up as the day goes on, with an afternoon wind chill of only minus 12. The UV index will be a lowly 2, so if you’re feeling adventurous, you could try tanning with a flashlight.

As night falls, the skies will clear up and the wind will still be up to 15 km/h, so hold on to your toques! The low will be a freezing minus 18, with an evening wind chill of minus 16 and an overnight one of minus 25. It’s a good thing we Canadians are used to this kind of weather, otherwise, we might be feeling like we’re in the middle of a snowpocalypse.

So, keep those snowshoes handy, Sachigo Lake, and embrace the beauty of winter!