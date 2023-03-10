THUNDER BAY – Students and staff at Confederation College are celebrating the final day of activities for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Week Canada. Activities this week included Meatless Monday – offering new vegetarian and vegan options in the cafeteria, a cycling workshop, a Q&A session with women leaders within the college, and an SDG Accord supporter signing day.

SDG Week Canada is an annual weeklong event that aims to raise awareness and encourage participation in the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by all member nations of the United Nations, through a range of interactive activities, workshops, and panels. This national collaboration is focused on engaging the university and college campuses across Canada.

The accord, first drafted in 2015, promotes sustainability through poverty reduction, zero hunger, good health, education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, clean and affordable energy, decent work and economic growth, industry innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice and strong institutions, and partnerships for the goals.

“Two years ago, Confederation College proudly became just the second College in Ontario to sign the SDG Accord,” says college president, Kathleen Lynch. “We are pleased to continue to integrate strategies into our operations, that align Confederation College with the United Nations SDGs.”

One of the highlights of the week was Leading Women, a discussion panel focused on gender equality, the 5th goal in the accord. Several women in leadership positions throughout the college, spoke with students and staff, and answered questions about the importance and achievements of women in the workplace.

The accord signing event held Friday encouraged students and staff to declare support for the SDGs at an individual level. Doing so is part of goal 17, building partnerships for the goals.