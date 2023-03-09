THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Kings, in conjunction Hockey Northwestern Ontario, are actively preparing to host the 2023 Ontario under-13 AAA provincial hockey championship, presented by BioSteel, April 12-16, at the Fort William Gardens.

The seven-team event will feature the host U13 Kings along with the HNO Western Zone representative team as well as the respective champions from the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL); Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA); Hockey Eastern Ontario (HEO); Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) and Alliance Hockey. (AH).

Round robin competition will run Wednesday, April 12 through Saturday, April 15, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals, as well as the bronze medal and championship games on Sunday, April 16.

A complete game schedule will be announced in the coming days.

TICKETS: Ticket packages for the Ontario U13 AAA provincial championship, presented by BioSteel, will go on sale online, beginning Friday, March 17 via U13 PROVINCIALS – TICKETS

Options include:



FULL EVENT PASS: $55 (Online purchase includes $5 processing fee) (25 games)

DAY PASS: $16 (Online purchase includes $1 processing fee) (Daily – Eligible to attend all games the day of the pass)

WALK-UP: Ticket purchases, as well as the pick-up of U13 provincial championship passes, will begin on Monday, April 10 at the Gardens Box Office and will remain available daily throughout the course of the five-day event.

CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS: Interested in volunteering your time for 2023 All-Ontario U13 AAA championship, presented by BioSteel?

A number of positions are looking to be filled over the course of the five-day event, with three-four shifts required to help run a safe and successful provincial championship as the Kings welcome the participating teams, coaching staffs and parents from right across Ontario to Thunder Bay.

CLICK HERE for online volunteer registration.

SPONSORS: Along with BioSteel, a number of other local have come on board to support the event.

They include: RBC; Lifestyle Insurance; Wawanesa Insurance; Wakefield Oil Change Plus; KIA & tbaytel.

HOST HOTEL: The Valhalla Inn of Thunder Bay will serve as the host hotel of the Ontario U13 provincial championship and will house each of the out of town competing clubs over the course of the event.

HONOURARY CHAIR: Former National Hockey League goaltender and Thunder Bay’s own Carter Hutton will serve as the honourary chair of the U13 AAA provincial championship and will host the awards celebration.