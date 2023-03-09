We can confirm there are thirteen (13) new COVID-19 cases in our region. Please see the community case breakdown below:

Community New Cases Attawapiskat 1 Fort Albany 8 Kashechewan 0 Moose Factory 4 Moosonee 0 Peawanuck 0

*WAHA has not received updates on new cases from communities marked with an asterisk (*)- case counts from the most recently available updates have been included for reference.

Note on reporting cases in the region: Total cases identified in the region are based on information provided by local communities, Porcupine Health Unit, and Indigenous Services Canada. The information presented by WAHA related to new cases may differ from other public sources due to community-level testing that does not meet the reporting criteria for PHU and ISC (such as the use of Rapid Antigen Tests). Further, communities within the PHU jurisdiction may not reflect a true representation of positive COVID-19 cases due to PHU case criteria, which follows provincial guidelines (such as omitting the number of positive Rapid Antigen Tests).

In general, for COVID-19, a close contact is anyone who was within 2 metres or 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes during the time of infectivity. An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours (or 2 days) before the person had any symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19. Passing a person in the hallway or in a store is generally not considered close contact and has an extremely low risk of spreading the virus. Public Health will contact you if you are considered a close contact.

At this time, we recommend that everyone continue to monitor for symptoms. If ANY symptoms develop, isolate immediately and call your local assessment centre or your health care provider to arrange testing.

Symptoms can include:

• Fever

• Sore throat/hoarse voice

• New or worsening cough

• Loss of sense of taste or smell

• Shortness of breath

• Nausea, vomiting

• Runny nose/nasal congestion

• Diarrhea

In some cases, atypical symptoms could develop, such as, unexplained fatigue or malaise, muscle aches, delirium, unexplained or increased number of falls, acute functional decline, exacerbation of current chronic conditions, chills, headaches, croup, conjunctivitis.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact WAHA or the Porcupine Health Unit for more information.

We ask that all community members continue to remain vigilant and follow public safety health protocols despite the number of cases in any community. To reduce the risk of exposure, please continue to:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer

• Sneeze and cough into your sleeve

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

• Stay home and isolate for 5 days if you have any symptoms

• Practice 2 m physical distancing

• Wear a mask in indoor public spaces and outdoors when physical distancing of 2 metres/6 feet cannot be maintained.

Should you have questions, please contact WAHA at 705-658-4544 or check our website for continued updates.

Thank you,

Dr. Elaine Innes, Chief of Staff, WAHA

Lynne Innes, President & Chief Executive Officer, WAHA