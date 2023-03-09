Here are some notable events that have occurred throughout Canada’s history on March 9th:

1837: The Rebellion of 1837 begins as the Battle of Saint-Eustache takes place in Quebec. This was part of a series of rebellions against British rule in Canada that year.

1861: The Prince of Wales (later King Edward VII) arrives in Canada for his first visit to the country.

1942: The first convoy of Canadian troops departs for Europe during World War II.

1962: The Trans-Canada Highway officially opens, connecting the country from coast to coast.

1985: The Progressive Conservative government under Prime Minister Brian Mulroney introduces the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms in Parliament. The Charter became part of the Constitution Act, 1982.

2005: The Kyoto Protocol, an international treaty aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, comes into effect in Canada.