THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have laid additional charges against a man in connection with multiple auto thefts after continued investigation.

Nathan Hutchinson, 32, of Thunder Bay, was arrested in February after fleeing from police multiple times in motor vehicles.

He was charged with 23 offenses related to auto thefts and other incidents.

The Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) unit continued to investigate Hutchinson and have connected him to more incidents, resulting in additional charges.

Additional charges laid on Tuesday, Feb. 28, include:

• Break and Enter x 3

• Breach of Probation x 3

Additional charges laid on Friday, March 3 include:

• Dangerous Driving

• Possession of Stolen Property x 2

• Flight from Police x 2

• Breach of Probation

The accused now faces a total of 30 charges relating to these incidents.

He appeared in bail court on February 28 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.