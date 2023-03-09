Thunder Bay – Weather – A real mixed bag forecast as cooler to colder weather hits back

Thunder Bay

Hold onto your toques, folks! Thunder Bay is bringing the cold and clouds today, with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Brace yourselves for some wind up to 15 km/h, making it feel like windchill high of minus 3.

The morning will hit you with a wind chill of minus 16, so bundle up or risk turning into an icicle. As the day progresses, it’ll warm up slightly to a balmy minus 8, but don’t get too excited. The UV index is only 2, so you won’t be getting any tropical rays.

As the night creeps in, the clouds will clear up a bit, but don’t let that fool you. The wind will pick up to a brisk northeast 20 km/h, and the temperature will drop to a low of minus 10. The wind chill will make it feel like a frosty minus 11 in the evening and an arctic minus 17 overnight. Better grab an extra blanket and a hot cocoa, it’s going to be a chilly one!

Fort Frances

Howdy, Fort Frances! Today’s weather forecast is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get! We’re starting off with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud. The wind will be blowing in from the east at a speedy 20 km/h, but it’ll calm down early in the afternoon. The high will be a big fat zero, and the wind chill will be a chilly minus 9 in the morning. Better layer up like a parfait to stay warm! The UV index will be a sad 2, so don’t forget to wear your sunscreen – for your snow-white skin, of course.

As night falls, the clouds will clear up a bit, and the wind will die down to a mere 15 km/h. The low will be a frosty minus 9, and the wind chill will make it feel like a frigid minus 6 in the evening and a teeth-chattering minus 15 overnight. Time to break out the fuzzy socks and huddle up with your loved ones for warmth!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden’s forecast is as mixed up as our toques after a good old hockey game, eh? It’s starting off cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud. The wind is gonna be blowing at a speedy 15 km/h, so don’t forget to hold onto your beer, eh? The high is gonna be a chilly minus 3, and the wind chill is gonna make it feel like a frosty minus 13 in the morning, which is colder than a polar bear’s toenails. In the afternoon, it’s gonna warm up slightly to a balmy minus 8 wind chill, but it’s still gonna be colder than your buddy’s ex-girlfriend’s heart. The UV index is gonna be a pathetic 2, so don’t bother trying to get a tan, eh?

As night falls, the clouds are gonna clear up a bit, and the wind is gonna be up to 15 km/h, so you’ll want to stay cozy like a moose in a log cabin. The low is gonna be a bone-chilling minus 12, and the wind chill is gonna make it feel like a frigid minus 10 in the evening and an arctic minus 18 overnight. So, you better put on your warmest toque, grab a double-double, and snuggle up with your favourite plaid blanket, because it’s gonna be a cold one, eh?

Kenora

Kenora’s forecast is about as clear as a case of Molson, eh? It’s gonna be mainly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. The wind is gonna be blowing up to 15 clicks an hour, so hold onto your touques! The high is gonna be a big fat zero, and the wind chill is gonna make it feel like a frigid minus 11 in the morning, which is colder than a snowmobile seat in January. The UV index is gonna be a measly 2, so don’t bother trying to get a tan, eh?

As night falls, it’s gonna stay mainly cloudy, with the wind still whipping up to 15 km/h. The low is gonna be a chilly minus 9, and the wind chill is gonna make it feel like a brisk minus 6 in the evening and a frigid minus 15 overnight. So, put on your woolliest socks, grab a bowl of poutine, and snuggle up with your favourite pet beaver, because it’s gonna be a cold one, eh?

Sachigo Lake

Hey hey, Sachigo Lake! Here is your weather forecast? Today, we’ve got a mix of sun and cloud, with the wind blowing up to 15 clicks an hour. The high is gonna be a frosty minus 12, and the wind chill is gonna make it feel like a bone-chilling minus 27 in the morning, which is colder than a polar bear’s popsicle.

In the afternoon, it’ll warm up slightly to a nippy minus 16 wind chill, so you’ll still wanna bundle up like a Mountie on patrol. The UV index is gonna be a weak 2, so don’t bother trying to get a tan, eh?

Tonight, it’s gonna be mainly cloudy, with the wind still blowing up to 15 km/h. The low is gonna be a frigid minus 19, and the wind chill is gonna make it feel like a bitter minus 24, which is colder than a freezer full of frozen fish. So, make sure you’re wearing your thickest parka, grab a mug of hot cocoa, and snuggle up with your favourite moose, because it’s gonna be a cold one, eh?