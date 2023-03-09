Professional Boxer, Izzadeen Malik El Amin out of the ring due to an Injury, will be in the ring very soon for his 6th Pro Bout, he says he could of been in the ring late last year but had to sit out due to an injury he picked up, But Has alot to say about the bad treatment of the Uyghurs

“I was looking to fight late last year but this injury has kept me out, haven’t trained since, I’ll be back sooner than people think, something will be announced soon, Thanks to the supporters, those that are still here, im grateful and thanks to the haters aswell they play there part to, This has been on my mind, a topic the media don’t really speak about. Its kind of hidden from the mainstream media, as a Muslim I got to address it about the Uyghurs, Muslims being put into concentration camps, not for any crime but just for them being Muslim, its crazy if it was any other religious group it would have been all over the Media and something would have done about it”.

Like the Jews being put into concentration camps just because they were Jews they had not committed any crimes, this is the case with the Uyghur Muslims but the media isn’t speaking about it, like this should be allover the media I believe. I’m just doing what I’m supposed to do.

Human rights groups believe China has detained more than one million Uyghurs against their will over the past few years in a large network of what the state calls “re-education camps”, and sentenced hundreds of thousands to prison terms.

” what’s happening to them and not spoken about it’s shocking to me, its like its not even happening, we need to wake up”.

Uyghurs Muslim women are forced to do catwalks in fashion shows to eradicate the Islamic concept of hijab, women are being raped and forced against there will, over 500,000 Uyghur children are forced to be in those camps and are not allowed to learn there religion or associate with it, they are trying to wipe out the religion and identity of the Uyghurs.

There is also forced marriage. The Chinese government is offering money, housing, and jobs for Han Chinese men to marry Uighur girls. If a woman refuses such a forced marriage, her entire family will be sent to the camps.

Rushan Abbas, a Uyghur activist in the US whose sister has been detained in Xinjiang for four years,She had said in an interview, Uyghurs have faced an active genocide. Millions of Uyghurs have been held in concentration camps under the guise of ‘re-education’. Millions more are forced into slavery.

They are put in camps for their beliefs, we are free in most parts of the world to practise our faith if I was living in that part of the world, as any other Muslim they would also be put into an concentration camp, with what is going on with the Uyghurs or any injustice around the world, forget that I’m Muslim, you just got to be human for you to feel what they are feeling, if we can not feel there pain we must dead morally and spiritually , then as humans we got to think again as what kind of people we are, we got alot of work to do on ourselves.

As Muslims with these things happening around the world, should be a sign a warning to work on our hearts so we are able to see what’s really going on, as our hearts sick they are filled with darkness from our wrongdoings, it’s not our eyes that are blind it’s the state of our hearts that is not allowing us to see what’s going on, we have lost that connection with the creator of our heart, then we wonder why we don’t feel the pain of our brother and sisters are feeling, our hearts and soul need working on, instead of us just fully focusing on our outer, If our hearts are filled with Lust, desires and deception, that heart is not able to see the truth, the heart is filled with bad which then makes the person corrupt without realising,the bad then is seen as good. Those who are treating the uyghurs like this don’t understand what they are doing, they believe this is what should be done.

This is an reminder to me first, I’m also on the Journey to becoming better, that’s all we can do, trying to stay on the right path, battling with the soul against evil, it could of been us, or imagine one of your family members were in those camps, what would you have done? The trials & Hardships that we may go through will never be as bad as them or many people, but we still complain, all we can do is be grateful and truly live our true purpose of creation.

Anyone doing injustice weather it be the Chinese to the Uyghirs or any other nation, they can continue and believe they are getting away with it, Allah(God) is watching, they won’t get away with the evil that they are doing, in this life or the hereafter it will come back to them, its just a matter of time.It says in the Holy Quran, I Quote

And Never think Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do. He only delays them for a day when eyes will stare in Horror. Surah Ibrahim 14:42

The message is the same, as well as the mission as anyone who came before. we all want peace in this world that’s what I want for everyone, love for your brother or sister what you would love for yourself. No human should go through this. I had to speak about it, hopefully in my lifetime I see them get justice, the fight won’t stop for that to happen, God willing.