Atikokan – News – Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after they were stopped by police at a R.I.D.E. check in Atikokan on Tuesday night.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), officers were conducting a routine R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) check on Highway 11 around 9 p.m. when they noticed a vehicle trying to avoid the checkpoint.

The officers stopped the vehicle and found a controlled substance inside. They arrested and charged both occupants with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The OPP said they seized about 20 grams of a suspected Schedule I substance from the vehicle.

The accused are Kenneth ANDERSON, 68, of Fort Frances and Marcella SPOON, 47, of Seine River.

ANDERSON is also charged with failing to comply with a release order (three counts) and driving with cannabis readily available. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

SPOON was released by police and is expected to appear in court on April 27.

The OPP said they are continuing to conduct R.I.D.E. checks across the province to identify and deter impaired drivers. The program allows police to stop drivers without grounds or probable cause and demand roadside breath samples or physical coordination tests if they suspect impairment by alcohol or drugs12.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).