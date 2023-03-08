Do you wake up feeling grumpy, irritable, and generally unhappy? Do you wish you could start your day off on the right foot and stay happy all day long? Well, fear not here is the ultimate guide to waking up and staying happy all day.

And, as a bonus, it’s all completely ridiculous and humorous, so even if it doesn’t work, at least you’ll have a good laugh.

Step 1: Wake up with a smile

The first step to waking up happy is to wake up with a smile on your face. This may sound impossible, especially if you’re not a morning person, but trust me, it’s easy. All you have to do is sleep with a clothespin on your nose, so when you wake up, you’ll be so relieved to breathe normally again that you’ll automatically smile.

Step 2: Start your day with a dance party

Once you’ve removed the clothespin from your nose, it’s time to start your day with a dance party. Put on your favorite upbeat music, and dance around your room like nobody’s watching. Don’t worry if you’re not a good dancer, the important thing is to have fun and get your blood pumping.

Step 3: Eat a breakfast that makes you happy

Now that you’ve worked up an appetite, it’s time to eat a breakfast that makes you happy. For some people, that might be a big plate of bacon and eggs. For others, it might be a bowl of cereal with rainbow-colored marshmallows. Whatever it is, make sure it’s something that brings you joy.

Step 4: Wear your favorite outfit

Feeling good about yourself is an important part of staying happy all day, so make sure you wear your favorite outfit. Whether it’s a crazy hat, a brightly colored shirt, or your lucky socks, wearing something that makes you feel good will give you a little boost of happiness throughout the day.

Step 5: Surround yourself with positivity

It’s hard to stay happy when you’re surrounded by negativity, so make sure you surround yourself with positivity. Put up inspirational posters in your workspace, surround yourself with uplifting friends, and avoid negative news stories like the plague. Remember, happiness is contagious, so the more positivity you have in your life, the happier you’ll be.

Step 6: Laugh as much as possible

Laughter is the best medicine, and it’s also a great way to stay happy all day. Make sure you take time to laugh as much as possible throughout the day. Whether it’s telling jokes with coworkers or watching a funny video on YouTube, laughter will boost your mood and keep you feeling happy.

Step 7: Coffee.

That morning mug of coffee can be the warm embrace that the rest of your morning might not offer. Choose a favourite mug, fill it, mix in your favourite additions and smile.

So there you have it, the ultimate guide to waking up and staying happy all day. Of course, if none of these tips work for you, there’s always the option of just staying in bed all day and binge-watching your favorite TV show. Hey, at least you’ll be happy, right?