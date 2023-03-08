TORONTO – Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare has issued a statement celebrating International Women’s Day and acknowledging the leadership of First Nations women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Hare emphasized the need for immediate action to address gender-based discrimination and guarantee full, equal, and meaningful political and public participation for First Nations women.

On International Women’s Day, First Nations women-identifying Leadership participated in the First Nations Women Leadership Summit in Toronto, Ontario. The three-day summit brought together First Nation women Chiefs, youth, Elders, and community representatives from across Ontario to discuss First Nations women, youth, and community priority areas under the theme “Sharing Our Strengths.”

“First Nations women have always played influential leadership roles within our communities as bundle carriers, life-givers, water protectors, and knowledge keepers,” said Hare. “This year’s theme, #EmbraceEquity, reminds us of the urgent need for immediate action to address gender-based discrimination.”

Hare emphasized the need for meaningful participation from the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario to make immediate systemic and structural changes, including implementing the 231 Calls to Justice in the Final Report of the National Inquiry into MMIWG, gender-based violence prevention programming, and new investments into the tools, resources, and services needed to create substantive equality for First Nations women.

Hare concluded his statement by encouraging everyone to reflect on how they can collectively ensure that all women’s and girls’ rights and lives are fully upheld and protected.