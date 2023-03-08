The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has issued an arrest warrant for an individual believed to be involved in the kidnapping of Elnaz HAJTAMIRI. The OPP released four photos of three suspects and a person of interest on February 16, 2023, and one of the suspects has been identified as Deshawn DAVIS, 35-years-old of Toronto, Ontario.

The OPP is still seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the other male and female in the previously published photos. These individuals are believed to be residing in the Greater Toronto Area. The police would like anyone with information about them to contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or through the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415.

Additionally, police are still seeking to identify one or two individuals of interest who rented vehicles in December 2021. Although they are not suspects in the kidnapping, police would like to speak with them as they may have information related to the case. A joint OPP and York Regional Police reward of $100,000 is still available for anyone with information that will lead to Elnaz’s whereabouts.

Elnaz HAJTAMIRI, 37-years-old at the time, was abducted at approximately 8:30 p.m. on January 12, 2022, from a residence on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach by three suspects dressed in police gear but not actual uniforms. They fled in what is believed to be a white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

HAJTAMIRI is approximately 160 cm (5’3″) tall and of slim build. She had shoulder-length black hair before it was cut to a shorter length before she was abducted.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip. The public are strongly encouraged to help share the message on social media using the hashtag #BringElnazHome.