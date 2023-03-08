After a hiatus of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 49th annual Little Native Hockey League tournament (Little NHL) is back! Nipissing First Nation and Hydro One are proud to present Ontario’s largest Indigenous hockey tournament, scheduled to take place from March 12-16, 2023 at the Iceland Arena in Mississauga.

Over 2,400 young athletes between 5-17 years old from Indigenous communities across Ontario will participate in the tournament. The Little NHL was established to promote inclusivity in hockey for Indigenous players and to provide a safe playing environment for young athletes while supporting Indigenous communities.

Chief Scott McLeod of Nipissing First Nation expressed his gratitude to Hydro One for their generous support in hosting the tournament, which will celebrate the theme “All Nations, One Family.” The event will provide an opportunity for youth and families to come together to play with pride and showcase their communities.

Hydro One’s Vice President of Indigenous Relations, Penny Favel, highlighted the importance of sport, teamwork, and inclusion in building confidence and developing leaders. Hydro One is committed to supporting Indigenous communities and initiatives, directing at least 20% of its corporate donations and sponsorships towards them. They also focus on programs, events, and initiatives that promote safety training and safe play.

Hydro One’s community investment program aligns with the values of the Little NHL tournament, which is all about promoting safe play and building strong communities.

To learn more about the tournament, visit www.hydroone.com/littlenhl. Get ready for an exciting week of hockey and celebration of Indigenous culture!