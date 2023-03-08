Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police Service is currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances that led to an adult male entering the Kaministiquia River at the James Street Swing Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services including the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, Superior North EMS and the police service were quickly dispatched to the scene after receiving reports that a male had either jumped or fallen from the bridge at around 6:30 p.m. on March 7th.

Thanks to the prompt response of the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, the male was successfully retrieved from the waterways and immediately transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown but is not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to the police is urged to call the non-emergency line at (807) 684-1200.