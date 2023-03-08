Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police Officers were called to the LCBO on 1010 Dawson Road on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, after receiving reports of violence and destruction.

According to sources, a male suspect allegedly assaulted a security guard at the liquor store, vandalized several bottles of alcohol, and damaged property.

Officers apprehended the suspect, who was reportedly on a Probation Order dating back to March 2, 2022.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Xavier Samuel Crane.

Samuel Crane faces charges of assault on a security officer, mischief under $5000, and two charges of breach of probation.

After being held overnight at the Thunder Bay Police headquarters on Balmoral, Crane was transported to Thunder Bay Jail on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. He is scheduled for another court appearance on Friday, March 10, 2023.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.