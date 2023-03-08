Grande Marais – At around 4:48 pm today, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a potential deceased person following a physical altercation at 1109 East 5th Street in Grand Marais.

Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Deputies discovered a 78-year-old male with multiple head injuries who later passed away due to the severity of the wounds he sustained.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been notified and will commence an investigation into the death. The reason and situation surrounding the incident are currently being investigated.

The suspect, a 28-year-old male, contacted the Sheriff’s Office and is now in custody at Cook County Jail.

The victim and the suspect were acquainted with each other, and there is no public safety concern.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office will release the victim’s identity after confirmation and informing their next of kin. Since this is an ongoing inquiry, no additional information will be released at this moment.