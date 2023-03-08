Fort Frances ON – News – On February 28, 2023, the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment and the North West Region Canine Unit received a report of an inmate at the Fort Frances District Jail who was in possession of suspected illicit substances. Following an investigation, one inmate has been arrested and charged.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, leading to the arrest of Leslie WALKER, a 31-year-old inmate from Winnipeg, Manitoba. WALKER has been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine.

The accused remains in custody and is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on Monday, March 27, 2023, to respond to the charge.

The OPP is urging anyone with information on the trafficking of illicit drugs to come forward by calling 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. Those who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The OPP is committed to keeping Ontario’s communities safe and encourages the public to report any illegal activity.