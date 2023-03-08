THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The City of Thunder Bay has recently published its 2022 Drinking Water Quality Annual Report, which details water quality results from January 1 to December 31, 2022. The report is in accordance with Ontario Drinking Water System Regulation (O. Reg. 170/03) under the Safe Drinking Water Act 2002.

The report not only includes information about water quality, but also about how water is treated, delivered, and how residents can help protect their drinking water. It affirms that the City of Thunder Bay’s drinking water is continuously monitored 24/7, ensuring that it meets high safety and quality standards.

Michelle Warywoda, Director of the Environment Division, said, “We encourage residents to read the report to learn how the City’s drinking water is treated, monitored, and delivered to their homes.”

The City is committed to providing safe and sustainable water supply, contributing to public health protection, fire protection, and supporting the local economy.

Printed copies of the report can be obtained at City Hall’s Clerk’s Office, at the Environment Division located at Victoriaville Civic Centre, all Thunder Bay Public Library branches, and the Bare Point Water Treatment Plant.

A digital copy is also available at www.thunderbay.ca/drinkingwater.