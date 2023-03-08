Anouk (Brumfield) Mclntyre, a native of Shreveport, Louisiana, has dedicated her life to coaching and mentoring individuals and organizations to achieve excellence. She believes that mentors or coaches can play a crucial role in unlocking potential and overcoming obstacles in personal and professional growth journeys.

Anouk’s grandmother instilled confidence and ambition in her at a young age, which motivated her to assist others in reaching their full potential. Anouk’s diverse background in accounting, operations, transformation, sales, and delivery across various industries, including blockchain, has shaped her into the talented woman she is today.

Anouk’s coaching style blends emotional intelligence, organizational dynamics, and collaborative leadership to create a supportive environment for personal growth. She uses evidence-based training methods to empower individuals and teams to understand the science behind her philosophy and practices.

Her mission is to bring positive change to the world by assisting individuals and organizations in reaching their full potential.

Anouk’s expertise in team building has helped teams of all sizes develop effective communication, foster trust, and achieve their goals. She has helped hundreds of individuals identify their strengths, build resilience, and find clarity in their purpose and direction.





