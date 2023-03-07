Contrary to popular belief, wolves do not howl at the full moon specifically. Wolves are known to howl for a variety of reasons such as communication with other pack members, territory marking, and signaling to prey or predators.

While it is true that wolves are more active during the night, including around the time of the full moon, there is no evidence to suggest that they howl specifically in response to the full moon. In fact, studies have shown that wolves may actually be less active during a full moon as their prey animals may be more alert and difficult to catch.

Therefore, while the image of a pack of wolves howling at a full moon may be popular in art and folklore, there is no scientific basis for this belief. Wolves may howl at any time, day or night, for a variety of reasons that are not necessarily related to the lunar cycle.