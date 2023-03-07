THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Residents in the Mount Forest area may experience low water pressure due to work being carried out on the water main. The affected area includes the regions north of Highway 61, west of Mount Forest Boulevard, as well as west of and including Mountain Rd. The work is expected to be completed by 6 pm today. However, once the work is finished, residents may notice discolouration in their tap water.

In such cases, residents are advised not to open any hot water taps and to only open a single cold water tap (a tap without any water filter system) at a medium flow until the water runs clear. After the single cold water tap is running clear, all other taps, including hot water taps, should be opened, and the water should be flushed until all water runs clear. Running the cold water taps for five minutes should clear any discoloured water. If discolouration returns, residents are encouraged to repeat steps 1-3.

If residents have any questions, concerns or experience any water quality issues, they are advised to contact the Infrastructure & Operations Dispatch at 625-2195. The authorities apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the patience and cooperation of residents in the affected areas during this time.