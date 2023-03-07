THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On Monday, March 6, Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a residential address in the 100 block of Cumberland Street South following reports of two males possibly in possession of a firearm. Upon arrival, police learned that the suspects were involved in an ongoing home takeover situation and drug trafficking activity.

The suspects, who refused to allow the proper resident to leave, were located inside the home and arrested by the police. Both suspects, 16-year-old males from Toronto, were then transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

During the arrest, police seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, and cash from the suspects. Investigation revealed that both suspects were in Thunder Bay solely for the purpose of participating in drug trafficking.

The suspects have been charged with forcible confinement, break and enter, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. They appeared in bail court in Thunder Bay on Tuesday, March 7, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

This incident is a reminder of the dangers associated with drug trafficking and the need for vigilance in communities to prevent criminal activity. The Thunder Bay Police Service continues to work with the community to maintain a safe and secure environment for all.