Thunder Bay, ON – First responders rushed to the James Street Swing Bridge in response to a water rescue call at approximately 6:30 pm on Tuesday, March 7th. The Thunder Bay Police Service, Superior North EMS, and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area after reports indicated an adult male had either jumped or fallen from the bridge and entered the water.

Following ongoing rescue efforts, the male was successfully brought to the shore and is currently being transported to the Thunder Bay Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment. His current condition remains unknown at this time.

NetNewsLedger will continue to provide updates as further information becomes available.