TERRACE BAY – Residents of Terrace Bay, Ontario are now enjoying access to Tbaytel’s advanced fibre technology. The company, in collaboration with the Township of Terrace Bay, has successfully provided fibre access to 905 addresses in the area, including both residential and business properties.

Tbaytel’s bundle suite of products and services, including mobility, landline phone, internet, TV and security, is now available from a single provider at competitive rates. This development marks the first time Terrace Bay residents have access to such comprehensive services.

“Terrace Bay now has all of the benefits that come with an advanced fibre optic network and Tbaytel is proud to have the town join Fort Frances, Dryden, Kenora, Keewatin, Marathon and Thunder Bay as northern Ontario communities that will see tremendous growth and opportunity as a result,” said Tbaytel President and CEO Dan Topatigh.

In addition to the convenience and affordability of having all services available from a single provider, the fibre technology will also bring improved telecommunications and entertainment experiences to homes.

This project was first announced in 2021 as part of a $4.2 million funding from the provincial government to the Town of Marathon and Township of Terrace Bay. Tbaytel made a multi-million dollar capital investment and dedicated time and resources to the design, build, and implementation.

Terrace Bay Mayor Paul Malashewski expressed his excitement about the new development, saying, “The opportunities for Terrace Bay now that we have a fibre optic network are almost as limitless as the bandwidth it brings. Whether it’s a young entrepreneur looking to bring their ideas to the world, an existing economic driver looking to expand or new families and businesses moving in, we can now fully participate in the digital economy right here in northwestern Ontario.”

Terrace Bay residents can visit tbaytel.net/fibre or go to the brand new Tbaytel Authorized Dealer Everything Mobile at 9 Simcoe Plaza for more information.