Atikokan, ON – On March 5th, 2023, members of the Atikokan OPP responded to a complaint about a possible impaired driver on Highway 11B in the Town of Atikokan. Upon arriving at the scene at approximately 2:00 pm, officers located the vehicle stopped on the side of the road and determined the driver was impaired.

The driver, identified as Janet Bernice Spoon, 57 years old from Atikokan, was arrested and taken to the Atikokan Detachment for breath testing. During the investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen, and the driver was unlicensed.

Spoon now faces a number of charges, including operation impaired – alcohol, operation blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, theft motor vehicle, and several provincial offenses.

The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on April 27th, 2023, to answer to the criminal charges.

The OPP is reminding the public that impaired driving is a serious threat to public safety and that road safety is everyone’s responsibility. If you see an impaired driver, call 911 immediately.