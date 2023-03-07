There have been several significant events that have occurred in Canada’s history on March 7th. Here are a few examples:

1872: The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is established as the North-West Mounted Police (NWMP) by an act of the Canadian Parliament.

1925: The Supreme Court of Canada declares that women are persons under Canadian law, overturning a previous decision that had excluded them from being considered “persons” and thus ineligible to hold public office.

1965: The Canadian flag, also known as the Maple Leaf flag, is raised for the first time on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

1986: The Canadian dollar reaches its lowest point in history, trading at less than 70 US cents.

2013: The Canadian government announces its plans to close the Experimental Lakes Area, a research facility in northern Ontario that had been studying the effects of pollution and climate change on freshwater ecosystems for over 40 years. The decision is met with widespread protest and criticism from scientists and environmental activists.

These are just a few examples of the significant events that have occurred on March 7th in Canada’s history.