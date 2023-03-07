THUNDER BAY – WEATHER –

Thunder Bay

Hold on to your toques, Thunder Bay! We’ve got some “meh” weather coming your way. Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high of just plus one. So, basically, we’re staying in that “is it winter or is it spring?” purgatory. Don’t forget your mittens though because the wind chill is going to make it feel like minus 7 in the morning.

As for tonight, we’ve got a bit of a “will it or won’t it” situation going on. It’ll start off partly cloudy, but then turn cloudy after midnight. Classic Thunder Bay, always keeping us guessing. Temperatures will drop to a low of minus eight, and with the wind chill, it’ll feel like minus 13 overnight. So, if you’re planning on stargazing, maybe opt for a telescope from the comfort of your cozy living room instead.

The UV index is only two, which means you won’t need to slather on the sunscreen today. But you will need to bring your A-game to dress for the fickle weather conditions. Stay warm, Thunder Bay!

Fort Frances

Hey there, weather aficionados, here is your Fort Frances weather forecast with a dash of humor.

Well, it looks like we’re in for a treat today, folks! The skies are going to be as bright as your future, with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. But hold on to your hats (or mittens), because the wind’s going to be up to 15 km/h! So, if you see a person flying past you, don’t be alarmed; it’s just the wind.

And here’s a pro tip for all you early birds out there: brace yourself for a chilly start with a high of minus 3 and a wind chill that will make you feel like you’re in the middle of a snowstorm. But don’t worry, it’ll warm up to minus 5 in the afternoon. So, keep those hot cocoa thermoses handy, people!

Now, for the night owls, things are going to get a little gloomy, with clouds rolling in late in the evening. And guess what? There’s a 40 percent chance of flurries overnight! So, get your snow shovels ready just in case. The wind’s still going to be up to 15 km/h, and the temperature’s going to drop to a low of minus 8. You might feel a bit like a popsicle with the wind chill bringing it down to minus 13, but fear not! Spring is just around the corner (sort of).

And there you have it, folks – the Fort Frances weather forecast with a twist of humor. Stay warm, stay safe, and don’t forget to wear your sunscreen (even in the winter).

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Hey, Dryden! Here is your weather forecast, but don’t worry, it won’t be as dry as the name suggests.

First things first, we’ve got some good news – the sun’s going to be out! So, put on those shades and get ready to soak up some Vitamin D. But wait, before you head out, remember that the wind’s going to be up to 15 km/h, so make sure you’ve got your hat and scarf on tight. And brace yourselves, folks – it’s going to be chilly with a high of minus 6 and a wind chill that will make you feel like you’re in the middle of an ice age! Minus 23 in the morning? Yikes! But hey, it’ll warm up to minus 10 in the afternoon, so don’t lose hope just yet.

Now, onto the night sky. It’s going to get cloudy early in the evening, so you might want to cancel that stargazing plan. But hey, there’s a 40 percent chance of flurries before morning! So, keep your snow boots and shovels handy just in case. The wind’s still going to be up to 15 km/h, and the temperature’s going to drop to a low of minus 11. But hold on, the temperature’s going to rise to minus 8 by morning, so you can snooze a little longer without worrying about freezing to death. Just make sure you bundle up in a warm blanket!

And there you have it, folks – the Dryden weather forecast with a little humor to brighten up your day (or night). Stay warm, stay safe, and don’t forget to share your hot cocoa with your snowman.

Kenora

First off, the sun’s going to be shining bright, so put on those shades and get ready to dazzle! But wait, hold on tight to your hats because the wind’s going to be up to 15 km/h, and trust me, you don’t want to be chasing your hat down the street. And, oh boy, it’s going to be nippy with a high of minus 7 and a wind chill that will make you feel like you’re in the middle of a snowstorm! Minus 27 in the morning? Whoa, that’s colder than your boss’s heart when you ask for a raise! But don’t worry, it’ll warm up to minus 12 in the afternoon, so you can come out of hibernation mode for a bit.

Now, onto the night sky. It’s going to be mainly cloudy, so you might want to cancel that star gazing plan. But hey, there’s a 40 percent chance of flurries before morning! So, keep your snow boots and shovels handy just in case. The wind’s still going to be up to 15 km/h, and the temperature’s going to drop to a low of minus 9. But hey, the wind chill will only be near minus 14, so it’s not that bad, right?

And there you have it, folks – the Kenora weather forecast with a dash of humor to warm up your day (or night). Stay warm, stay safe, and don’t forget to share your hot cocoa with your pet polar bear.

Sachigo Lake

Hey there, Sachigo Lake, here with your weather forecast, but don’t worry, it won’t be as frosty as your ex’s heart.

So, we’ve got a mix of sun and clouds, which means you’ll get to enjoy some Vitamin D while watching the clouds float by. But, hold on tight to your hats because the wind’s going to be up to 15 km/h, and trust me, you don’t want to be caught off guard. And oh my goodness, it’s going to be freezing with a high of minus 13 and a wind chill that will make you feel like you’re stuck in the arctic tundra! Minus 32 in the morning? Brrrr! That’s colder than a snowman’s nose.

But don’t worry, it’ll warm up to minus 16 in the afternoon, so you won’t have to worry about feeling like you’re in the middle of a blizzard all day long. Just make sure to watch out for that risk of frostbite – we don’t want any fingers or toes turning into icicles.

Now, onto the night sky. It’s going to be partly cloudy, so you might want to cozy up with a blanket and a hot cup of cocoa. But hold on tight because the wind’s still going to be up to 15 km/h, and the temperature’s going to drop to a low of minus 27. That’s colder than a polar bear’s paw! And the wind chill will make it feel like minus 19 in the evening and minus 34 overnight. Yikes! That’s frostier than an ice cream truck in Antarctica. Don’t forget to watch out for that risk of frostbite!

And there you have it, folks – the Sachigo Lake weather forecast with a touch of humor to warm up your day (or night). Stay warm, stay safe, and don’t forget to share your hot cocoa with your friendly neighborhood snowman.