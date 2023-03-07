Thunder Bay – NEWS – A Toronto resident has been charged with drug trafficking in Thunder Bay, according to an announcement by the Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team on March 1, 2023.

The team, which includes members from the Ontario Provincial Police, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and Thunder Bay Police Service, executed a search warrant at a residence in the city, resulting in the seizure of 255 grams of suspected cocaine with a potential street value of $25,000 and approximately $6,000 in Canadian currency.

The accused, identified as 22-year-old Jammile Dyer from Mississauga, has been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Criminal Code for possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine, as well as possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Dyer has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on March 31, 2023.

The Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team is a collaborative effort by 23 municipal, provincial, and federal law enforcement agencies to enhance public safety and disrupt street gang networks and their associated criminal activities.