The Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) has arrested eight people after identifying a drug trafficking operation stemming from the Greater Toronto Area to Thunder Bay.

On March 2, 2023 search warrants were executed at residences, storage lockers and vehicles in Thunder Bay, Toronto, Oshawa and Bowmanville. Approximately six kilograms of suspected cocaine, a quantity of fentanyl with a combined potential street value of $650,000, two vehicles and about $100,000 in cash were seized.

Officers with the Biker Enforcement Unit, Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit, the Organized Crime Tow Industry Project, Durham Region Police Service, Thunder Bay Police Service and the Toronto Police Service assisted with the warrants and the subsequent arrest of seven people who were taken into custody without incident.

The following individuals face charges under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Travis MYSLICKI, age 35 of Thunder Bay

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)

Trafficking a Schedule 1 substance – cocaine – five counts

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – five counts

Jamie CRESSMAN, age 53 or Thunder Bay

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)

Trafficking a Schedule 1 substance – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Nicholas McINNIS, age 24 of Oshawa

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)

Trafficking a Schedule 1 substance – cocaine – five counts

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

Quoc TRUONG, age 27 of Toronto

Conspiracy to commit and indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

Shamar CUPID, age 25 of Toronto

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)

Ba-Luc NGUYEN, age 29 of Toronto

Possession of a Schedule 2 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Michael GODELIA, age 28 of Toronto

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)

Fail to comply with a release order – two counts

Shaqeem AKBAR-DOWNEY, age 28 of Toronto

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (trafficking cocaine)

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on April 13, 2023.

The OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team is comprised of twenty-three municipal, provincial and federal law enforcement agencies who co-operatively work to enhance public safety and effectively disrupt street gang networks and their associated criminal activities.