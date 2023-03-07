The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims has announced the resignation of Dr. Hamed Esmaeilion from his role as President and Spokesperson with both sadness and understanding. Hamed’s resignation follows his acceptance of a formal role in Iran’s revolution, and resigning from the Association will allow him to focus on his new responsibilities fully.

Hamed Esmaeilion, former President and Spokesperson of the Association, stated, “It has been incredibly meaningful to be the voice of the Association over the past three years. This was a difficult decision to make. However, I am confident and hopeful that the time is now for Iran – the time is now for freedom. I believe it is my duty to do all that I can and to use my voice to help the country and people that I love.”

Hamed will remain an active member of the Association and continue to serve on its Board of Directors. He will play an essential role in advocating for the victims of Flight PS752 and countless Iranians fighting for their rights and freedoms.

The Association has appointed Kourosh Doustshenas as its new spokesperson. Kourosh has been closely involved with government, legal, and advocacy efforts since the Association was formed in 2020. The Board of Directors will announce the new President in the coming months.

“Hamed has been an extraordinary leader for our association over the past three years, and we are all very grateful for the sacrifices he has made. We will continue to support him in every way that we can,” says Kourosh Doustshenas, Board Member, and newly appointed Spokesperson for the Association.

The Association’s Board of Directors is committed to supporting members and building upon the momentum and progress achieved over the past years. The Association currently awaits the formal referral of Flight PS752’s case by Canada and the other affected countries to the International Court of Justice, which can take place in June following the expiration of the six-month arbitration period under the Montreal Convention.

Hamed will continue to engage publicly and with media as it relates to his ongoing activism, and Kourosh will oversee all media engagements for the Association.