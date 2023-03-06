Are you tired of your kids staying up late and keeping you up all night? Do you feel like a zombie during the day because you’re not getting enough sleep? Well, fear not, exhausted parents! Here are some sure-fire tips on how to get your children to bed early:

Turn off all electronics – Studies have shown that the blue light emitted by electronic devices can interfere with sleep. So, banish all screens from your child’s bedroom and turn off the TV at least an hour before bedtime. If your kids are addicted to their devices, tell them that the Wi-Fi signal is actually a monster that comes out at night and eats people who are awake. That should scare them enough to turn off their gadgets. Wear them out – Kids have a lot of energy, so you need to tire them out before bedtime. Take them to the park or for a long walk, or have them do some vigorous exercise like jumping jacks or burpees. If your child is still bouncing off the walls after all that, try strapping them into a baby carrier and running up and down the stairs for 10 minutes. Bedtime snacks – Give your kids a snack that will help them sleep, like a warm glass of milk or a piece of turkey. Or, if your kids are picky eaters, you can try the old trick of slipping some melatonin into their juice box – Kidding! Bribery – If all else fails, bribe your kids with something they really want, like a new toy or a trip to Disneyland. Tell them that if they go to bed early, the Tooth Fairy will leave extra money under their pillow, or that Santa will bring them an extra present on Christmas morning. Just make sure you can follow through on your promises, or your kids will never trust you again.

So there you have it, folks. With these tips, your kids will be sleeping like babies in no time. Of course, you’ll still have to deal with the occasional nightmare, bedwetting, or 3 a.m. wake-up call, but hey, that’s just part of the joy of parenthood. Good luck!