THUNDER BAY – Entertainment – Everyone loves old movies. There is something about those old movies that are fun to watch.
Here are ten classic movies from the 1950s, listed in no particular order:
- Singin’ in the Rain (1952) – A musical romantic-comedy about the transition from silent films to “talkies,” starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds.
- Some Like It Hot (1959) – A hilarious comedy about two musicians who witness a murder and disguise themselves as women to escape the mob, starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon.
- North by Northwest (1959) – A thrilling mystery adventure directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Cary Grant as an innocent man mistaken for a spy.
- Sunset Boulevard (1950) – A classic film noir about a struggling screenwriter who becomes entangled with a faded movie star, starring William Holden and Gloria Swanson.
- The Searchers (1956) – A western film directed by John Ford and starring John Wayne as a Civil War veteran on a quest to rescue his kidnapped niece from Comanche Indians.
- On the Waterfront (1954) – A crime drama about a former boxer and dockworker who takes on the corrupt union bosses, starring Marlon Brando and directed by Elia Kazan.
- Ben-Hur (1959) – A historical epic about a Jewish prince who becomes a slave and seeks revenge against his Roman captors, starring Charlton Heston.
- All About Eve (1950) – A drama about an aging Broadway actress and the young actress who threatens to replace her, starring Bette Davis and Anne Baxter.
- Rebel Without a Cause (1955) – A groundbreaking film about teenage angst and rebellion, starring James Dean in his most iconic role.
- The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) – A war film set in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp during World War II, starring Alec Guinness and directed by David Lean.