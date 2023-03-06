Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking public assistance in finding Tanya KUZMA, a 35-year-old who has been reported missing. She was last seen on February 23, 2023, in the Victoria Avenue area.

Tanya KUZMA is a female who stands 5’6″ tall and has a medium build. She has short brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots, a black jacket with white fur on the hood, a blue and white checkered scarf, and a Toronto Maple Leaf toque.

Anyone with information about Tanya KUZMA’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police at (807) 684-1200. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can submit your tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.