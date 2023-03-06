FORT FRANCES – NEWS – A busy week for the OPP in the Fort Frances region, the Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 274 occurrences between Monday February 27, 2023, and Sunday, March 5, 2023, including:

· eTicket – Vehicle – 55

· Police assistance – 15

· Police information – 15

· Community services – 13

· Motor vehicle collision – 13

· Ambulance Assistance – 10

· Liquor licence act – 9

· Unwanted person – 9

· Mental health act – 9

· Traffic complaint – 8

· Animal complaint – 7

· Escort – 7

· Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 6

· Domestic dispute – 6

· Drug offences – 6

· Mischief – 5

· Trespass to property act – 4

· Bail violations – 4

· Alarm – 4

· R.I.D.E. – 4

· Assist Other Police Agency – 4

· Theft – 4

· Property related – 4

· Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 3

· Breach of probation – 3

· Assault – 3

· Family dispute – 2

· Person Check in – OSOR – 2

· Shoplift – 2

· Suspicious person – 2

· Stolen vehicle – 2

· Noise complaint – 2

· Sexual assault – 2

· Prevent breach of peace – 2

· Harassment – 2

· 911 call/911 hang-up – 2

· Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 2

· Weapons – 2

· Missing person located – 2

· Police pursuit – 1

· Police Observation – 1

· Fraud – 1

· Disturb the peace – 1

· Trouble with youth – 1

· Dangerous conditions – 1

· CMIT – Activity Reports – 1

· Cyber Enabled Crime – Online Fraud – 1

· Other provincial statutes – 1

· Compliance Check – 1

· Neighbour dispute – 1

· Person Well-Being Check – 1

· Warrants – 1

· Person check-in – 1

· Towed vehicle – 1

· Impaired/over 80 – 1

· Phone calls – 1

· Robbery – 1

The Rainy River OPP laid 44 charges under the Criminal Code and 25 under the Highway Traffic Act.