THUNDER BAY – Weather – March is continuing to lamb along.

Thunder Bay

Ladies and gentlemen, gather round! It’s time for the Thunder Bay Weather Forecast, the most exciting part of your day!

Today, we’ve got a mostly cloudy sky with a 40% chance of flurries. Not just any flurries, mind you, but flurries so fluffy you’ll want to jump into them and make a snow angel. And if you’re not satisfied with that, we’ll throw in some wind up to 15 km/h to give you a proper wind-blown hairdo.

Now, the high is going to be a whopping plus 1. Yes, you heard that right. We’re living the high life in Thunder Bay today. But don’t get too excited because the wind chill in the morning is going to be minus 8. Brrr! You might want to bring a hot cocoa to keep you warm.

Moving on to the evening, it’s going to be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. We’re talking flurries so beautiful they’ll make you want to serenade them with a love song. And just to keep things interesting, we’ll throw in some wind up to 15 km/h.

The low is going to be minus 8, but wait, there’s more! The wind chill overnight is going to be minus 11. That’s right, folks, it’s going to be colder than a polar bear’s toenails. So, make sure you bundle up like a burrito to keep yourself toasty.

That’s all for today’s Thunder Bay Weather Forecast, folks. Stay warm and stay hilarious!

Fort Frances

Good morning Fort Frances, it’s time for your favourite weather report, ready to give you the lowdown on today’s forecast!

We’ve got a mix of sun and clouds headed our way, but don’t get too excited just yet. The wind is going to pick up in the morning and reach speeds of 20 km/h from the north. You might want to hold on to your hats or you might end up looking like a tumbleweed rolling through town.

Now, the high is going to be a big fat zero! Yes, you heard me right, zero. That’s colder than your ex’s heart, folks. And just to make things even more chilly, the wind chill in the morning is going to be minus 13. You might want to break out the long johns and the thermal undies to keep yourself warm.

Moving on to the evening, we’re looking at mainly cloudy skies. And the wind, oh the wind, it’s going to be back with a vengeance. From a north 20 km/h, it’ll become light in the evening. So, if you thought you were done with the tumbleweed look, think again.

The low is going to be minus 17, which is colder than your in-laws’ attitude. But wait, there’s more! The wind chill in the evening is going to be minus 8, and overnight it’ll drop to minus 22. That’s colder than a witch’s nose hairs, folks. So, bundle up, or you might end up with icicles for limbs.

That’s it for today’s Fort Frances weather report. Stay warm, stay cozy, and stay happy!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Hey there, folks in Dryden and Vermilion Bay, it’s time for your favourite weather NNL expert here to spice up your day with the forecast!

You’re starting off with some cloudy skies, but don’t worry, it’s not all doom and gloom. There’s a 30% chance of flurries in the morning and early afternoon. It’s like nature’s confetti, except it’s cold and might make you slip and fall. Plus, the wind is going to be north at 20 km/h. So, if you thought you were going to have a good hair day, think again.

The high today is going to be minus 3, which is colder than your ex’s heart. And to make matters worse, the wind chill in the morning is going to be minus 15, and in the afternoon, it’s going to be minus 8.

You might want to bring a hot toddy to keep you warm, or you might end up looking like a snowman with a runny nose.

Moving on to the evening, it’s going to be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. It’s like a game of weather roulette, folks. Will it snow, will it not snow?

Who knows? But what we do know is that the wind is going to be up to 15 km/h, so hold on to your hats!

The low is going to be minus 18, which is colder than your mother-in-law’s stare. And just to add insult to injury, the wind chill in the evening is going to be minus 9, and overnight it’s going to drop to minus 24.

That’s colder than a penguin’s toenails! So, make sure you bundle up like a burrito to keep yourself warm.

That’s it for today’s Dryden and Vermilion Bay weather forecast, folks. Stay warm, stay cozy, and keep your family and friends safe!

Kenora

Good morning, Kenora! It’s time for your friendly neighbourhood weather wiz, here to brighten up your day with the forecast.

First up, we’ve got some clearing skies headed our way. So, put on your shades and get ready to soak up some Vitamin D. But wait, there’s a catch. The wind is going to become north at 20 km/h in the morning.

That’s right, folks, it’s going to be like getting hit by a chill bus. Plus, the high today is going to be minus 3. That’s starting to be more like spring.

And just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse, the wind chill in the morning is going to be minus 18, and in the afternoon, it’s going to be minus 9. You might want to put on your thermal underwear and your furry boots to survive the cold.

Moving on to the night, it’s going to be clear as a bell. That’s right, folks, you’ll be able to see all the stars in the sky, but you’ll also feel like you’re living in the Arctic tundra. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, so hold on to your hats, or they might fly away to the North Pole.

The low is going to be minus 19, which is colder than a witch’s broomstick. And just to make things even more frigid, the wind chill in the evening is going to be minus 12, and overnight it’s going to drop to minus 25. That’s colder than your ex’s heart, folks. So, make sure you bundle up like a mummy to keep yourself warm.

That’s it for today’s Kenora weather forecast, folks. Stay warm, stay cozy, and stay happy even though it is Monday!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Wasaho Cree Nation! It’s your favourite NNL weather forecaster, here to spice up your day with some giggles and the latest forecast.

So, here we go, the sky will be mainly cloudy today, which means you’ll have the perfect lighting for a gloomy photo shoot. There’s a 60 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon, so don’t forget your snow boots, folks. The wind is up to 15 km/h, which is not that bad, but still enough to make your hair look like a bird’s nest. The high today is going to be minus 11. That’s basically almost summer weather for Wasaho!

And wait, it gets better. The wind chill in the morning is going to be minus 24. That’s colder than your ex’s heart on Valentine’s Day! And in the afternoon, it’s going to be minus 18. You might want to keep your thermal underwear on and cover yourself with blankets to avoid turning into an icicle.

Now, let’s move on to the night. It’s going to be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries. The wind will still be up to 15 km/h, so don’t let your guard down, or you might get blown away to Oz. The low tonight is going to be minus 17, which is colder than a penguin’s feet. And the wind chill is going to be near minus 22. That’s colder than a snowman’s heart, folks.

That’s all for today’s Wasaho Cree Nation weather forecast. Stay warm, stay hilarious, and don’t forget to wear your mittens!