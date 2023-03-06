IGNACE – NEWS – An individual in the Township of Ignace has been charged with drug offenses and impaired driving charges following a R.I.D.E. program. According to the reports, on March 4, 2023, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Ignace Detachment carried out a R.I.D.E. program at Balsam Avenue and Davey Lake Road in the Township of Ignace. During the program, officers noticed a driver who was driving under the influence of drugs.

Following an investigation, officers seized a significant amount of suspected hydromorphine from the motor vehicle. The suspect, identified as Ralph KARAU, 59-years-old, from Ignace, Ontario, has been arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired – alcohol and drugs, and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is currently in police custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on March 6, 2023. The OPP has urged anyone with information on the trafficking of illicit drugs or impaired driving to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.