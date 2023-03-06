De Beers Group announced today that its Victor and Snap Lake mines in Canada are entering the final stages of active closure, after commencing the active closure process in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

At the Victor mine, located in the James Bay lowlands of Northern Ontario, most of the infrastructure has already been removed, and over two-thirds of the site has been rehabilitated and revegetated. De Beers Group will undertake long-term monitoring of the site following closure.

At the Snap Lake mine, located approximately 220 km northeast of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories, all of the mine’s infrastructure will be removed by the end of this year, and the site will be readied for targeted revegetation in 2024, followed by long-term monitoring.

Moses Madondo, Managing Director, De Beers Group Managed Operations, said: “We recognize that our responsibility to protect the land, water, and wildlife extends across every aspect of our activities, from exploration through construction, production, and beyond. We are immensely proud of the work we are doing to rehabilitate the Victor and Snap Lake sites and ensure they represent productive ecosystems for both people and wildlife. We are very pleased to continue to have Impact Benefit Agreement business partners significantly contributing to the safe closure activities at both these sites.”

Both closure projects received important regulatory approvals in December.