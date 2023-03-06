THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Fourteen employers; Westjet, Jazz Aviation LP, Wasaya Airways, Thunder Bay Aviation Ltd, Superior Airways Ltd, Royal Canadian Air Force, Flying Colours Corp, North Star Air, IMP Group Ltd., Perimeter Aviation, Air Tindi, Air Bravo Corp, Northwestern Ontario Aviation Heritage Centre, and Snap On Industrial will be on hand to meet with students and graduates from the college’s Flight Management and Aircraft Maintenance programs, as well as prospective students and job seekers.

Employers are looking to hire graduates of the two programs, as well as for positions such as dock hands, ramp staff, flight attendants, and customer service agents.

As a bonus display, the Air Force will have a CH 147 Chinook Helicopter on site.

You are invited to attend:

DATE: Monday, March 6, 2023

TIME: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

LOCATION: Confederation College – Aviation Centre of Excellence (ACE)

2003 Derek Burney Drive