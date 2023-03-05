THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police are sharing a Missing Person report possibly in area of Oliver Road in the city overnight of March 4, 2023.

Brantford Police Service Seeks Help Locating Missing 14-Year-Old, Amare-E LONG

The Brantford Police Service has reached out to the public to aid in finding a 14-year-old male who has gone missing. Amare-E LONG was last seen by his family on February 14, 2023, around 5:00 pm in the vicinity of Childerhose Cres. However, LONG’s whereabouts remain unknown despite a phone call to his family on March 3, 2023.

Because of his age, the Brantford Police Service is concerned about his well-being and is requesting the public’s help in finding him. LONG is a male of African descent, light-skinned, 5’2″ tall, and weighs 160 lbs. He has dreadlocks longer than shoulder length, with bleached blonde tips, and a gold ring with a money symbol on his right-hand ring finger.

LONG was last seen wearing a black shirt, black Nike vest, black pants, black Nike side bag, and tan easy-slide sandals.

The Brantford Police Service urges anyone who knows of LONG’s whereabouts to contact them at 519-756-7050. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can report any information to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, information can be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

The Brantford Police Service emphasizes the importance of public safety and the significance of the community’s involvement in locating missing persons.