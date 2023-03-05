Thunder Bay – Weather – After a wonderful day on Saturday that made winter seem like a distant memory, we head Into Sunday.
Thunder Bay
Today’s forecast is calling for sunny skies with a high of plus 2. However, there will be a cool breeze with winds reaching up to 15 km/h. Be sure to bundle up in the morning as the wind chill could drop to as low as minus 19. The UV index will be moderate with a rating of 3.
Moving onto tonight’s forecast, we can expect increasing cloudiness in the evening with winds continuing to blow up to 15 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 6, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 10 in the evening. Stay warm and have a good night!
Fort Frances
Hey there, Fort Frances! It’s time for your weather report, and let me tell you, today is going to be a real mixed bag. We’ve got a little bit of sun and a little bit of cloud, so you might want to bring your sunglasses and your umbrella just in case. It’s going to be a high of plus 4, but don’t get too excited, because that pesky wind is going to be blowing up to 15 km/h. And if you’re up early, be prepared for a chilly morning with a wind chill of minus 11. Brrrr!
As for tonight, things are looking a bit cloudy. There’s a 40 percent chance of flurries, so you might want to stock up on hot cocoa and marshmallows just in case. The wind will still be blowing up to 15 km/h, and the temperature will drop to a low of minus 3. So, don’t forget to bundle up, or you’ll be feeling the wind chill of minus 7 overnight. Stay warm, Fort Frances!
Dryden and Vermilion Bay
Hey folks in Dryden and Vermilion Bay, it’s time for your weather update, brought to you by NNL. Today is going to start off with some clearing, but don’t get too excited because the wind will be blowing up to 15 km/h. The high will be plus 3, but don’t forget to bundle up because the wind chill could make it feel like minus 15 in the morning. Yikes, that’s cold enough to make your nose hairs freeze!
Moving on to tonight, things are going to start getting a bit cloudy. So, if you’re planning a stargazing session, you might want to bring a blanket just in case. The wind will still be blowing up to 15 km/h, and the temperature will drop to a low of minus 5. With the wind chill, it could feel like minus 9 overnight. Brrr! That’s colder than a polar bear’s toenails!
So, folks, make sure to dress in layers and brace yourself against the chilly winds. But don’t worry, spring is just around the corner…or is it? Better check with me again tomorrow for the latest weather update!
Kenora
Hey there, Kenora, it’s time for your weather report, and I’m here to make it funnier than a clown in a banana peel factory! Today is going to start off mainly sunny, but don’t let your guard down just yet. The clouds are sneaky little devils, and they’ll be creeping in during the afternoon. The wind will be blowing up to 15 km/h, so hold onto your hats! The high will be plus 4, but don’t forget to bundle up because the wind chill could make it feel like minus 12 in the morning. Holy icicles, Batman!
Moving onto tonight’s forecast, it’s going to be mainly cloudy. The wind will still be blowing up to 15 km/h, and the temperature will drop to a low of minus 6. With the wind chill, it could feel like minus 10 overnight. Brrrr! That’s colder than a polar bear’s nose hairs!
So, Kenora, make sure to wear your long johns and your toques because winter is not done with us yet. But don’t worry, spring is coming…eventually. Until then, keep your sense of humor and keep checking in with me for your daily dose of weather giggles!
Sachigo Lake
Hey there, Sachigo Lake, it’s time for your weather update, and I’m here to make it more entertaining than a polar bear playing a banjo! Early in the morning, we’re looking at some increasing cloudiness and a 60 percent chance of flurries. So, you might want to bring your snowshoes and your shovels just in case. The wind will be becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon, which means you might want to tie your hat down real tight. The high will be minus 4, but don’t forget to bundle up because the wind chill could make it feel like minus 17 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. Brrrr! That’s colder than a Yeti’s ice cream!
Moving onto tonight’s forecast, things are looking partly cloudy. There’s still a 30 percent chance of flurries early in the evening, so don’t put away your snowshoes and shovels just yet. The wind will be blowing up to 15 km/h, and the temperature will drop to a low of minus 20. With the wind chill, it could feel like minus 12 in the evening and minus 23 overnight. Double brrrr! That’s colder than a polar bear’s toenails!
So, folks in Sachigo Lake, make sure to wear your warmest parka and your coziest mittens because it’s going to be a chilly one. But don’t worry, I’ll be here tomorrow with more laughs and weather updates to keep you smiling. Stay warm!