Hey folks in Dryden and Vermilion Bay, it’s time for your weather update, brought to you by NNL. Today is going to start off with some clearing, but don’t get too excited because the wind will be blowing up to 15 km/h. The high will be plus 3, but don’t forget to bundle up because the wind chill could make it feel like minus 15 in the morning. Yikes, that’s cold enough to make your nose hairs freeze!

Moving on to tonight, things are going to start getting a bit cloudy. So, if you’re planning a stargazing session, you might want to bring a blanket just in case. The wind will still be blowing up to 15 km/h, and the temperature will drop to a low of minus 5. With the wind chill, it could feel like minus 9 overnight. Brrr! That’s colder than a polar bear’s toenails!

So, folks, make sure to dress in layers and brace yourself against the chilly winds. But don’t worry, spring is just around the corner…or is it? Better check with me again tomorrow for the latest weather update!

Kenora

Hey there, Kenora, it’s time for your weather report, and I’m here to make it funnier than a clown in a banana peel factory! Today is going to start off mainly sunny, but don’t let your guard down just yet. The clouds are sneaky little devils, and they’ll be creeping in during the afternoon. The wind will be blowing up to 15 km/h, so hold onto your hats! The high will be plus 4, but don’t forget to bundle up because the wind chill could make it feel like minus 12 in the morning. Holy icicles, Batman!

Moving onto tonight’s forecast, it’s going to be mainly cloudy. The wind will still be blowing up to 15 km/h, and the temperature will drop to a low of minus 6. With the wind chill, it could feel like minus 10 overnight. Brrrr! That’s colder than a polar bear’s nose hairs!

So, Kenora, make sure to wear your long johns and your toques because winter is not done with us yet. But don’t worry, spring is coming…eventually. Until then, keep your sense of humor and keep checking in with me for your daily dose of weather giggles!

Sachigo Lake

Hey there, Sachigo Lake, it’s time for your weather update, and I’m here to make it more entertaining than a polar bear playing a banjo! Early in the morning, we’re looking at some increasing cloudiness and a 60 percent chance of flurries. So, you might want to bring your snowshoes and your shovels just in case. The wind will be becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon, which means you might want to tie your hat down real tight. The high will be minus 4, but don’t forget to bundle up because the wind chill could make it feel like minus 17 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. Brrrr! That’s colder than a Yeti’s ice cream!

Moving onto tonight’s forecast, things are looking partly cloudy. There’s still a 30 percent chance of flurries early in the evening, so don’t put away your snowshoes and shovels just yet. The wind will be blowing up to 15 km/h, and the temperature will drop to a low of minus 20. With the wind chill, it could feel like minus 12 in the evening and minus 23 overnight. Double brrrr! That’s colder than a polar bear’s toenails!

So, folks in Sachigo Lake, make sure to wear your warmest parka and your coziest mittens because it’s going to be a chilly one. But don’t worry, I’ll be here tomorrow with more laughs and weather updates to keep you smiling. Stay warm!