By Kacie Albert

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – As a raucous Saturday-night crowd in Lethbridge, Alberta, watched on, 2022 PBR Canada Champion Nick Tetz (Calgary, Alberta) delivered a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the elite Cup Series, presented by Wrangler, event inside ENMAX Centre to defend his PBR South Country Co-op Showdown, presented by VisitLethbridge.com, victory.

Having won both Cup Series events in Lethbridge in 2022, Tetz picked up right where he left off, winning Round 1 of the event courtesy of an 86.5-point ride atop Sure Shot (Skori Bucking Bulls).

The reserved Albertan continued his momentum in Round 2, recording his second score when he covered Tractorlands Freakshow (Wild Hoggs Bucking Bulls) for 83.5 points.

With the first pick in the championship round bull draft, Tetz renewed his rivalry with Sure Shot from Round 1, electing to go head-to-head with the bovine athlete for the second time that weekend. Replicating his earlier success, Tetz matched the powerful bull jump-for-jump en route to the 8-second whistle for 86 points to clinch the victory.

The golden finish garnered Tetz 140 national points. Unranked prior to the tour stop, Tetz vaulted to No. 2 in the national standings, now within a mere 8 points of the top spot as he chases his unprecedented second consecutive PBR Canada Championship.

Jared Parsonage (Maple Creek, Saskatchewan) delivered his own 3-for-3 effort at the PBR South Country Co-op Showdown to finish second and remain No. 1 in the national standings, tying with Garrett Green (Meeting Creek, Alberta).

Compliments of an 82.5-point ride on Babamba (Vold Rodeo/Wyatt Bridge) in Round 1 and an 83.5-point score aboard Bubba Gump (Lazy P Rodeo) in Round 2, Parsonage advanced to the championship round second on the event leaderboard.

Parsonage then drafted a familiar opponent in Hard Not To Get (Vold Rodeo) in the championship round. Less than one month prior, Parsonage rode to victory atop the Vold Rodeo bull at the season-launch Cup Series event in Red Deer, Alberta.

While Parsonage again made the 8, scored 85.5 points, it was not enough to earn him the victory.

For his efforts, Parsonage earned 90 national points.

Green’s march to the podium began in Round 1 when he rode Peaky Blinder (Kinky Buckers) for 81.5 points. He then logged his second score in as many attempts in Lethbridge when he went the distance atop G Unit (Vold Rodeo) for 82.5 points in Round 2.

The Albertan punctuated his outing inside ENMAX Centre with an 87.5-point score on Superstition (Wilson Rodeo).

Green will return home having earned 88 national points. He climbed from No. 15 to No. 3 in the national standings, now within 47 points of No. 1 Parsonage.

Fourth was Chad Hartman (Lancer, Saskatchewan), netting 67 national points.

After riding Devils Dues (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/Legend Rodeo Stock) for 85 points in Round 1, Hartman was humbled in Round 2 by The Remedy (Braithwaite Ranches), brought down in a quick 3.31 seconds.

Quick to rebound, Hartman struck in the championship round, delivering an event-best 88.5-point ride on Eski Time (Wild Hoggs/Colin Eskeland).

Earning 67 national points, Hartman catapulted from unranked to No. 6 in the national standings, within 81 points of the No. 1 rank.

Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth was Cody Fraser (Wilmington, South Australia, Australia).

Fraser’s 85-point, Round 2-winning score on High Voltage (Wilson Rodeo) earned him 45 Canadian points.

In the bull pen, Minority Fringe (Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp.) bucked supreme, crowned the YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event. The bull posted an event-best 44.5-point score in Round 1 when he tossed Brahmer Gaehring (Coutts, Alberta) in a swift 2.78 seconds.

The 2023 PBR Canada Sup Series, presented by Wrangler, will next travel to Brandon, Manitoba, and Westoba Place at Keystone Centre for the PBR Mazergroup Chute Out on Saturday, May 27. Action will get underway nightly at 7 p.m. CST.

Stay tuned in to PBRCanada.com and follow the tour on Facebook (PBR Canada), Twitter (@PBRCanada), and Instagram (@PBRCanada) for the latest results, news, stats and more.

PBR Canada Cup Series, presented by Wrangler

PBR South Country Co-op Showdown, presented by VisitLethbridge.com

ENMAX Centre – Lethbridge, Alberta

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Nick Tetz, 86.5-83.5-86-256.00-140 Points. Jared Parsonage, 82.5-83.5-85.5-251.50-90 Points.

(tie). Garrett Green, 81.5-82.5-87.5-251.50-88 Points.

Chad Hartman, 85-0-88.5-173.50-67 Points. Cody Fraser, 0-85-0-85.00-45 Points. Jake Gardner, 0-84.5-0-84.50-30 Points. Wyatt Gleeson, 0-84-0-84.00-23 Points. Coy Robbins, 83.5-0-0-83.50-21.5 Points.

(tie). Tim Lipsett, 0-83.5-0-83.50-19.5 Points.

Stefan Tonita, 0-82.5-0-82.50-13.5 Points.

(tie). Jett Lambert, 0-82.5-0-82.50-13.5 Points.

Cole Young, 81-0-0-81.00-14 Points. Tyler Craig, 0-80-0-80.00-10 Points. Dakota Buttar, 0-77-0-77.00-1 Points.

Weston Davidson, 0-0-0-0.00

Cole Wagner, 0-0-0-0.00

Jake Maher, 0-0-0-0.00

Aaron Roy, 0-0-0-0.00

Fabian Dueck, 0-0-0-0.00

Brock Radford, 0-0-0-0.00

Micheal Ostashek, 0-0-0-0.00

William Barrows, 0-0-0-0.00

Keaton Martz, 0-0-0-0.00

Nick Goncalves, 0-0-0-0.00

Brahmer Gaehring, 0-0-0-0.00

2023 PBR Canada National Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)