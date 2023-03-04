Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Hannah Kwandibens-Myers, who went missing on March 3rd, 2023, from Edward Street.

According to TBPS, Hannah is an Indigenous female who stands 5’5″ tall, weighs 118lbs, and has long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hat, grey sweater, blue pants, and black shoes.

The authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to contact the TBPS at 807-684-1200 or report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The police are treating the case with utmost urgency and request the public to come forward with any leads that could help locate Hannah Kwandibens-Myers.