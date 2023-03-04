Pages from Canada’s Story: March 4

History

Here is a list of historic events that happened on March 4 in Canada:

  • 1917: John Brant becomes the first Indigenous person to be commissioned as an officer in the Canadian military.
  • 1927: The first edition of the Canadian Jewish Chronicle, a weekly newspaper serving the Jewish community in Canada, is published in Montreal.
  • 1950: The Canadian government introduces the Unemployment Insurance Act, which establishes a national system of unemployment insurance.
  • 1969: The Government of Canada introduces the Official Languages Act, which gives English and French equal status in federal institutions.
  • 1971: The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts opens its doors to the public for the first time.
  • 1982: The Constitution Act, which includes the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, receives royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II.
  • 1992: The Supreme Court of Canada rules that Aboriginal title exists in Canada and that Indigenous peoples have the right to use and occupy their traditional lands.
  • 2015: The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada releases its final report, which details the experiences of Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in residential schools.

 

