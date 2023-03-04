Thunder Bay – Weather – It will feel like spring for much of the region. The first weekend of March is coming in like a lamb.

Thunder Bay

Well hello there, weather aficionados! Today in Thunder Bay, we’ve got a classic case of “mainly cloudy” skies. Don’t worry though, it’s not all doom and gloom! The wind will be breezing through at a cool 15 km/h, giving you a nice refreshing gust in your hair.

Now, let’s talk temperature. We’re looking at a high of plus 5 today, but don’t get too excited just yet. In the morning, you might want to bundle up with a scarf and a toque because that wind chill will have you feeling like it’s minus 12! Brrr, that’s chilly.

Moving on to the UV index, we’re looking at a measly 2 out of 10. So, if you were hoping to get a nice tan today, maybe stick to a self-tanner instead.

As for tonight, the skies will be clearing up late in the evening, giving you a glimpse of those twinkling stars above. But don’t get too cozy just yet, because that wind will still be around, whipping up to 15 km/h. And with a low of minus 14, and a wind chill of minus 18 overnight, you might want to invest in a hot water bottle or two.

That’s all for now, folks! Stay warm, stay safe, and don’t forget to wear a hat!

Fort Frances

Here is the scoop on Fort Frances’ weather!

Today’s forecast calls for some cloudiness, but don’t let that dampen your spirits! There’s only a 30 percent chance of flurries in the late morning and afternoon, so there’s a chance you’ll get to bust out those snow boots and show off your moves.

We’ve got some breezy winds coming in at a cool 15 km/h, but that’s nothing to worry about. Just hold onto your hats and enjoy the refreshing gusts.

Now, let’s talk temperature. Today’s high is plus 3, but be warned: that wind chill will have you feeling like it’s minus 9 in the morning. Yikes! Better bring that extra layer of long underwear.

Moving on to the UV index, we’re looking at a lowly 2 out of 10, so don’t forget to protect your skin with a good coat of sunscreen.

As for tonight, the skies will be crystal clear, but that wind will still be hanging around at 15 km/h. With a low of minus 13, and a wind chill of minus 16 overnight, you’ll want to make sure to snuggle up tight under the blankets.

That’s all for now, folks! Stay warm, stay cozy, and don’t forget to put on your dancing shoes in case those flurries decide to make an appearance.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Here is your NNL Weather Forecast for Dryden and Vermilion Bay!