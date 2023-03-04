Atikokan, ON – Four individuals have been arrested and are facing multiple charges following an investigation by members of the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Kenora – Fort Frances Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) in the Atikokan area.

On March 3, 2023, OPP officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Atikokan, resulting in the seizure of suspected illicit substances, one firearm, prohibited devices, and ammunition, as well as the arrest of four individuals.

Maj-lis Bailey, 34-years-old, of Atikokan, Amanda Malenfant, 40-years-old, of Atikokan, Eric Morgan, 22-years-old, of Brampton, and Nicola Racioppi, 45-years-old, of Atikokan are facing charges under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Bailey is charged with three counts of Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over 5,000, Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition, Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With, and Possession a Weapon for a Dangerous Person.

Malenfant is charged with three counts of Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over 5,000, Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition, Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With, and Possession a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Morgan is charged with three counts of Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm, Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over 5,000, Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With, Possession a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, eight counts of Failure to Comply with a Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court, and Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm.

Racioppi is charged with two counts of Failure to Comply with a Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court.

All accused were remanded into custody and appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice on March 4, 2023.

The OPP is urging anyone with information about the trafficking of illicit drugs to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.