KENORA – NEWS – Second Degree Murder Charge Laid and Victim Identified in Wabaseemoong

The Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has officially confirmed that the suspicious death of an individual in the Wabaseemoong community on March 1, 2023, was indeed a homicide.

The victim, identified as 61-year-old Alex Smith from Wabaseemoong, was found dead in the community.

Following an extensive investigation, Emma Jane Fisher, a 32-year-old resident of the Wabaseemoong First Nation, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in violation of Section 235 (1) of the Criminal Code. Fisher is currently in police custody and is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on March 8, 2023.

The investigation is being led by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and Treaty Three Police Service in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. A post-mortem examination will be carried out at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto to determine the exact cause of Smith’s death.

The OPP is urging anyone with information that could aid in the investigation to come forward and contact the police at 1-888-310-1122. If individuals prefer to remain anonymous, they can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The community of Wabaseemoong is deeply saddened by the loss of Smith