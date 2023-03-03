Thunder Bay – Living – What is your family doing this Friday?

There are many fun ideas for a Family Friday Night that you can consider, here are some:

Have a game night: Gather everyone around the table and pull out some board games, card games, or puzzles. This is a great way to spend quality time with your family while having fun and competing against each other. Movie night: Set up a cozy spot in the living room, get some blankets, and pick a movie that everyone will enjoy. You can also add some popcorn or other snacks to make it even more fun. Cook together: Get the whole family involved in the kitchen and prepare a meal together. Assign different tasks to each family member and enjoy the delicious meal that you all created together. Outdoor activity: If weather permits, plan an outdoor activity like a bonfire, a bike ride, or a hike. This is a great way to get some fresh air and exercise while spending quality time together. Arts and crafts: Get creative with some arts and crafts projects. You can draw, paint, or create something unique and personalized for each family member. Family storytelling: Take turns sharing stories about your childhood or other memorable experiences. This is a great way to bond and learn more about each other. Karaoke or dance party: Put on some music and have a karaoke or dance party. You can even make it a competition and see who has the best moves or singing skills.

Remember, the most important thing is to spend quality time together and have fun!