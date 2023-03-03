Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is appealing to the public for help in locating a missing person, Micole HAGBERG, a 35-year-old female who was last heard from by her family on February 26, 2023.

According to the police report, Micole HAGBERG is a Caucasian female, standing at approximately 5’6″ tall, and has a thin build. She has medium length red hair and blue eyes. Unfortunately, there is no information available regarding her clothing at this time.

The authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Micole HAGBERG’s whereabouts to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200 immediately. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can also submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

We urge our readers to come forward with any information that may help in the safe return of Micole HAGBERG to her family and loved ones.